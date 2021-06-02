Parents across Hong Kong showed up to turn in applications at their preferred Primary One school choices for their children on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Parents across Hong Kong showed up to turn in applications at their preferred Primary One school choices for their children on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong parents make last-ditch bids to get children into preferred primary schools

  • Unhappy with their children’s placements for the coming school year, many show up to apply in person at their top choices
  • But while a struggle for some, a surge in student drop-outs over the past year has contributed to the highest allocation success rate in a decade

Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:10pm, 2 Jun, 2021

