Chinese University rose one spot in this year’s rankings by a prominent publication, becoming the city’s second best. Photo: Shutterstock
Three Hong Kong universities rise in prominent rankings of Asian institutions
- Chinese University overtook the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to become the city’s second best
- The University of Hong Kong, meanwhile, hung on to the top spot locally, and remained in fourth place overall
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
