A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock
A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong students should focus on learning Mandarin with exams at end, says report from China’s Ministry of Education

  • Latest report produced by team at Guangzhou University also said simplified Chinese should have legal status in city
  • Teachers in Hong Kong point out that children already learn Mandarin, as well as Cantonese and English

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:17pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock
A Ministry of Education report has suggested that students in Hong Kong should focus on learning Mandarin. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE