Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong higher education in ‘rather good health’ despite protests, national security law: British rankings firm

  • Four of the city’s universities slip down worldwide table, with Chinese University and Polytechnic University the only ones improving their positions
  • Researchers say no evidence city’s institutions are suffering yet from imposition of security law

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jun, 2021

Visitors walks past University of Hong Kong logo at the campus in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
