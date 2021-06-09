Lingnan University in Tuen Mun. Photo: David Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Lingnan University distances itself from ‘politicised’ student union after mass email refers to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’
- The publicly funded school said it would suspend the group’s ability to send bulk emails and reserved ‘the right to take further actions’
- In a statement, the union argued the term was ‘not intended to stigmatise’ and was meant for ‘easy understanding for many Hongkongers’
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Lingnan University in Tuen Mun. Photo: David Wong