Hong Kong students take their university entrance exams at Queen Elizabeth School earlier this year. Photo: Pool
Number of Hongkongers seeking to study in mainland China, Taiwan reaches highest point in years
- Some 20 per cent more Hong Kong students applied to mainland universities this year than in 2020, the most since 2012
- The number of students applying to Taiwanese schools jumped 30 per cent to its highest level since 2015
