The Tak Sun School in Jordan issued a notice on Tuesday announcing its principal, Kwok Chiu-kwan, would be going on leave. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong primary school principal, operator of tutoring centre arrested on suspicion of corruption over exam paper leak
- The Independent Commission Against Corruption says examination papers from the school were seized at the tutoring centre
- The agency has not identified the suspects, but a source says the principal is the head of the well-known Sun Tak School in Jordan
Topic | Hong Kong schools
