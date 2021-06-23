Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Chinese space engineers launch four-day trip to Hong Kong, with residents getting chance to see rock samples retrieved from moon’s surface
- Delegation of six of the nation’s top members of space programme giving lectures at University of Hong Kong, and Polytechnic University
- Chief engineer in charge of Chang’e 5 mission highlights challenge of recovering lunar debris 38,000km away
Topic | China's space programme
Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse