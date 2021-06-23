Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Chinese space engineers launch four-day trip to Hong Kong, with residents getting chance to see rock samples retrieved from moon’s surface

  • Delegation of six of the nation’s top members of space programme giving lectures at University of Hong Kong, and Polytechnic University
  • Chief engineer in charge of Chang’e 5 mission highlights challenge of recovering lunar debris 38,000km away

Topic |   China's space programme
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:17pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Chief designer Hu Hao gives a lecture on China’s Lunar Exploration Programmeat the University of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE