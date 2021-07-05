The International Baccalaureate offers students a globally accredited qualification to enter higher education institutions. Photo: Handout
Surge in number of Hong Kong students attaining perfect score in International Baccalaureate exams
- A total of 130 students achieved top marks, compared with 37 last year, despite fewer local candidates this time around
- Hong Kong’s average score is also up, hitting 38.93, and higher than the global average of 32.99.
Topic | Education
The International Baccalaureate offers students a globally accredited qualification to enter higher education institutions. Photo: Handout