Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong
Percentage of pupils getting into one of their top-list secondary schools hits 5-year high in Hong Kong
- Tears of joy for some as students learn of placements; Education Bureau says 92 per cent of primary school pupils were able to continue studies at one of their leading choices
- Principals say high rate of emigration, which has eased competition for spots, partly the reason but also warn some schools with have surfeit of places
Topic | Education
