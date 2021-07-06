Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong
Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Percentage of pupils getting into one of their top-list secondary schools hits 5-year high in Hong Kong

  • Tears of joy for some as students learn of placements; Education Bureau says 92 per cent of primary school pupils were able to continue studies at one of their leading choices
  • Principals say high rate of emigration, which has eased competition for spots, partly the reason but also warn some schools with have surfeit of places

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:22am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong
Parent embrace their daughter in joy at Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) after the release of Secondary One placement results. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE