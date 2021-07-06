Students from the Diocesan Boys' School who got perfect scores in the International Baccalaureate exams pose for a selfie. Photo: Winson Wong
Some of Hong Kong’s best young minds plan to study in city after perfect scores in IB exams
- Of 130 local students who scored top marks, 21 so far have said they plan to study in home city
- Others are heading overseas to study politics, history and international relations in Britain and the US
