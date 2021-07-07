Royce Leung has admired doctors since he was young and hopes to become an orthopaedist. Photo: Winson Wong
ESF sees record number of perfect scorers in IB exams, including student one step closer to doctor dream
- Royce Leung, who has had a hearing impairment since he was 6, hopes to become an orthopaedist
- He is among 46 perfect scorers across the seven secondary schools of the English Schools Foundation
Topic | ESF - English Schools Foundation
Royce Leung has admired doctors since he was young and hopes to become an orthopaedist. Photo: Winson Wong