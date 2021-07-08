The two students attend the ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The two students attend the ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong pupils punished for singing Dear Jane hit, which included lyrics school deemed sensitive

  • Form Five pair at ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School reportedly given demerits over performance of Canto-pop hit Galactic Repairman
  • Education Bureau contacts school over incident and reminds pupils to abide by national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him  and Ngai Yeung

Updated: 3:53pm, 8 Jul, 2021

