Hong Kong leader vows to push ‘patriotic education’ in city’s schools to stop children being misled

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says undermining of national identity among young has led to serious consequences
  • Move backed by senior Beijing official who says children educated in Hong Kong must not be individuals who have a Chinese face but not a Chinese heart

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:41pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Pupils and teachers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
