Pupils and teachers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader vows to push ‘patriotic education’ in city’s schools to stop children being misled
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says undermining of national identity among young has led to serious consequences
- Move backed by senior Beijing official who says children educated in Hong Kong must not be individuals who have a Chinese face but not a Chinese heart
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
Pupils and teachers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng