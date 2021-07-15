Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse
Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong youth
Hong Kong /  Education

Making strides: Hong Kong student fights low self-esteem to improve herself and help others

  • Ko Wing-lam overcomes tough family situation, insecurity to become a finalist in Best Improvement category for Student of the Year Awards
  • Another finalist, Rachel Yu, learns to let go of perfectionism streak and make improvements step by step

Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse
Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE