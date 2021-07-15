Ko Wing-lam says she enjoys being able to help others through her volunteer work. Photo: May Tse
Making strides: Hong Kong student fights low self-esteem to improve herself and help others
- Ko Wing-lam overcomes tough family situation, insecurity to become a finalist in Best Improvement category for Student of the Year Awards
- Another finalist, Rachel Yu, learns to let go of perfectionism streak and make improvements step by step
Topic | Hong Kong youth
