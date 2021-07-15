Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

More than 1 in 4 Hong Kong secondary school leavers plan to study overseas after DSE exam, survey finds

  • Twenty-six per cent of more than 500 teens polled say they plan to further their studies abroad if they are not admitted to their chosen local institutions
  • Figure marks a rising trend of pupils looking to leave city, up from 25 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019

Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:40pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE