Students visit the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo 2021 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
More than 1 in 4 Hong Kong secondary school leavers plan to study overseas after DSE exam, survey finds
- Twenty-six per cent of more than 500 teens polled say they plan to further their studies abroad if they are not admitted to their chosen local institutions
- Figure marks a rising trend of pupils looking to leave city, up from 25 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019
