A new school aimed at mainland Chinese will be located near Hong Kong Wetland Park. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong officials choose site for city’s first school offering mainland Chinese curriculum, invite bids from education providers

  • Education Bureau call for submissions from private sector groups interested in establishing, near Hong Kong Wetland Park, a school running the mainland curriculum
  • Despite there being dozens of international schools in Hong Kong, there is no mainland equivalent, which officials say will help retain professional talent from over the border

Ng Kang-chungChan Ho-himTony Cheung
Ng Kang-chung , Chan Ho-him  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:11pm, 15 Jul, 2021

