ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School principal Wong Chi-wah and teacher Chan Yuk-ting are helping to develop the school’s national security education programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong schools prepare to include national security education in everything from English to music, physics and IT lessons
- Some schools doing more than others, ready with detailed plans they will implement in September covering subjects from English to IT
- Senior teachers must submit reports next month describing how they intend to teach national security
ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School principal Wong Chi-wah and teacher Chan Yuk-ting are helping to develop the school’s national security education programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong