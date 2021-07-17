Thumbs-up from Post CEO Gary Liu (left), Fahim Hossain, Aditya Shrisankaraan and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Student of the Year Awards: 17-year-old whose team donated hundreds of 3D-printed face shields to hospitals when Covid-19 pandemic struck bags top prize
- Year 12 student Dylan Fischer, who studies at German Swiss International School, is also a dedicated archer who has represented city in competitions
- Hundreds of secondary school pupils competed for 11 awards across nine categories, including science, languages, sports and performing arts
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Thumbs-up from Post CEO Gary Liu (left), Fahim Hossain, Aditya Shrisankaraan and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. Photo: Edmond So