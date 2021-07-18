A group of cyclists take a tour around Guangzhou. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong labour minister makes jobs promise to city’s youth, as he reveals more than 400 graduates have started working in Greater Bay Area
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says government will spare no effort in offering support for young jobseekers
- Minister highlights two-day jobs fair where 1,800 vacancies will be up for grabs
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
