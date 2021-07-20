Hong Kong students sit for the visual arts portion of the Diploma of Secondary Education exam in April. Photo: May Tse
7 Hong Kong students perfect on university entrance exams after year marked by coronavirus setbacks
- The number achieving a grade of 5** across all seven of the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams’ subjects matched last year’s total
- Test takers will be sent their results via SMS on Wednesday morning, while certificates will also be handed out in person the same day
Hong Kong students sit for the visual arts portion of the Diploma of Secondary Education exam in April. Photo: May Tse