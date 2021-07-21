Hong Kong students sit for the liberal studies portion of their university entrance exam in April. Photo: Pool Hong Kong students sit for the liberal studies portion of their university entrance exam in April. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong /  Education

6 Hong Kong schools account for city’s 7 perfect Diploma of Secondary Education exam scores

  • Diocesan Girls’ School in Jordan only institution with two students to ace university entrance exam’s four core subjects and three electives
  • PLK Tang Yuk Tien College, Ying Wa College, St Mary’s Canossian College, Queen Elizabeth School and St Stephen’s Girls’ College had one each

Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:11am, 21 Jul, 2021

