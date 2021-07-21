Ching Chun-ho holds up his Diploma of Secondary Education results at the John F Kennedy Centre. He scored 18 marks for six subjects. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong student battles neurodegenerative disease to clear DSE exams hurdle
- Ching Chun-ho, who required almost double the time to finish each paper, scores 18 marks for six subjects
- Two other students, Chen Pei-yan and Sylvia Zhou Ya-lin, overcome setbacks with help and guidance from their teachers
Ching Chun-ho holds up his Diploma of Secondary Education results at the John F Kennedy Centre. He scored 18 marks for six subjects. Photo: Edmond So