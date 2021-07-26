Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong
Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong Baptist University makes national security education compulsory and a graduation requirement

  • September’s undergraduate intake at Baptist University will be the first cohort required to attend seminars, talks on national security, with graduation dependent on taking the course
  • The university becomes the latest of the city’s publicly funded ones to stop collecting fees on student union’s behalf – president says it is not an attempt to sever ties

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:06pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong
Baptist University is introducing a mandatory course on national security from September. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE