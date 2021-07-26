Students visit the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s annual education and career expo held in Wan Chai earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam Students visit the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s annual education and career expo held in Wan Chai earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Students visit the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s annual education and career expo held in Wan Chai earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong education: exodus of students could worsen, educators warn

  • More than 15,000 pupils have dropped out of the primary and secondary school system, latest official figures show
  • Principals warn the number could rise as countries further embrace Hongkongers leaving the city after the introduction of the security law

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:52pm, 26 Jul, 2021

