Martin Zhu and Shirley Du of I2cool, one of the 65 teams selected under the HK Tech 300 scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s young entrepreneurs get boost with HK$500 million scheme to kick-start tech ecosystem
- City University’s HK Tech 300 scheme to support 65 start-up teams with HK$100,000 worth of seed funding for each group
- The scheme, one of the largest funding programmes at the university, is expected to last at least three years and benefit a total of 300 start-up teams
Topic | Education
Martin Zhu and Shirley Du of I2cool, one of the 65 teams selected under the HK Tech 300 scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang