Education officials have confirmed allegations levelled against Teresa Wu, principal of Tai Tung Sun Chuen St Teresa Kindergarten in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong kindergarten principal told teachers to perform personal tasks for her during coronavirus shutdown, government probe finds
- Education Bureau confirms principal of Tai Tung Sun Chuen St Teresa Kindergarten told teachers to paint her a mural and type up private works
- Teresa Wu faces threat of being struck off over her conduct, urges school to take appropriate disciplinary action
Topic | Education
Education officials have confirmed allegations levelled against Teresa Wu, principal of Tai Tung Sun Chuen St Teresa Kindergarten in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: Handout