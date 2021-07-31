Hong Kong teachers and lawmakers rally for the withdrawal of a deeply unpopular extradition bill in August 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong teachers and lawmakers rally for the withdrawal of a deeply unpopular extradition bill in August 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Education Bureau severs ties with Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union, hours after Chinese state media call group a ‘malignant tumour’

  • Bureau spokesman accuses opposition-leaning Professional Teachers’ Union of adding ‘fuel to the fire, and this violates the mission of education’
  • Announcement bureau is ending its working relationship with PTU comes just hours after Xinhua, People’s Daily commentaries slam group

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:59pm, 31 Jul, 2021

