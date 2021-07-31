Hong Kong teachers and lawmakers rally for the withdrawal of a deeply unpopular extradition bill in August 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education Bureau severs ties with Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union, hours after Chinese state media call group a ‘malignant tumour’
- Bureau spokesman accuses opposition-leaning Professional Teachers’ Union of adding ‘fuel to the fire, and this violates the mission of education’
- Announcement bureau is ending its working relationship with PTU comes just hours after Xinhua, People’s Daily commentaries slam group
