Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union withdraws from Brussels-based federation amid criticism over joining foreign support for protests

  • Move by 95,000-strong body comes after a week of upheaval in which it backed out of other alliances amid Beijing’s wrath
  • It has also set up a working group to raise awareness of Chinese history and culture among teachers and students

Tony Cheung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:54pm, 5 Aug, 2021

The office of the embattled Professional Teachers’ Union in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. Photo: Warton Li
