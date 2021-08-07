Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout
National security law: Hong Kong schools remove books at risk of breaking Beijing-decreed legislation
- Librarians fearful of red lines take cautious approach to reviewing collections for possible violations of law, including even George Orwell’s Animal Farm
- Books penned by those arrested under security law and publications marked by state media seen as high-risk categories
Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout