Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout
Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

National security law: Hong Kong schools remove books at risk of breaking Beijing-decreed legislation

  • Librarians fearful of red lines take cautious approach to reviewing collections for possible violations of law, including even George Orwell’s Animal Farm
  • Books penned by those arrested under security law and publications marked by state media seen as high-risk categories

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:12pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout
Schools are sifting through their library collections over the summer to check for titles that may fall foul of the security law. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE