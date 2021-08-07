Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung on a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung on a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education chief tight-lipped on whether city’s largest teachers’ union has breached national security law

  • Embattled Professional Teachers’ Union has taken series of steps in past week to stay out of controversy after coming under fire by state media for political actions
  • Kevin Yeung urges teachers to ‘rethink’ ties with 95,000-strong body, which has history of support for opposition

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Victor Ting

Updated: 1:32pm, 7 Aug, 2021

