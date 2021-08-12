Students take their Diploma of Secondary Education exams at Queen Elizabeth School earlier this year. Photo: Pool
Record high acceptance rate for Hong Kong universities this year, but many students eyeing programmes overseas
- Data from the city’s joint university admissions body shows 38.1 per cent of applicants will be offered first-year bachelor’s programme places
- But one analyst says 10 to 20 per cent more students are seeking to study abroad this year, with some motivated by ‘political factors’
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Students take their Diploma of Secondary Education exams at Queen Elizabeth School earlier this year. Photo: Pool