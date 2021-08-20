Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong
Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong
Fencing
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong primary school to set up HK$4 million fencing centre for pupils

  • Training and competition facility, to be located at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School in Ma On Shan, will provide space for school’s 800 pupils to give the sport a try
  • Interest in fencing has soared since Hong Kong star Edgar Cheung won gold at Tokyo Olympics last month

Topic |   Fencing
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:30am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong
Pupils during a fencing session at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE