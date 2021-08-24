Hong Kong Polytechnic University demanded its student union pull the latest issue of its magazine from shelves. Photo: Thomas Yau
National security law: Hong Kong’s PolyU tells student union to take magazine off shelves over ‘inappropriate’ content
- Latest issue of publication touched on now-illegal protest slogan and featured articles on impact of Beijing-imposed security law
- Dust-up over magazine follows numerous other rows between local universities and their student unions
