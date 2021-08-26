A Hong Kong primary school has urged the government to rethink its prerequisites for resuming full-day classes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A Hong Kong primary school has urged the government to rethink its prerequisites for resuming full-day classes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong primary school has urged the government to rethink its prerequisites for resuming full-day classes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong primary school urges government to rethink vaccination requirements for resuming full-day classes

  • The principal of the Yau Tong school has stressed the need for a return to normalcy among young pupils affected by the pandemic
  • With vaccines only available to children aged 12 and up, schools like hers will be unable to reach the threshold for resuming full-day classes

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:03am, 26 Aug, 2021

