Baptist University associate history professor Kwong Chi-man (left) and historian Tony Banham explain the new database. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong historians capture horrors of World War II in new website, with plenty more for heritage buffs, hikers too

  • Voices from the past describe painful scenes of terror and brutality in Battle of Hong Kong
  • Project led by Baptist University historian aims to educate people on multiple facets of war

Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 10:53am, 29 Aug, 2021

