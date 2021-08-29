Baptist University associate history professor Kwong Chi-man (left) and historian Tony Banham explain the new database. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong historians capture horrors of World War II in new website, with plenty more for heritage buffs, hikers too
- Voices from the past describe painful scenes of terror and brutality in Battle of Hong Kong
- Project led by Baptist University historian aims to educate people on multiple facets of war
Baptist University associate history professor Kwong Chi-man (left) and historian Tony Banham explain the new database. Photo: Jonathan Wong