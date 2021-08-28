Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: international students plead with Hong Kong to give them same vaccine deal as domestic workers

  • Fully vaccinated students who previously tried to fly to Hong Kong from Philippines and Indonesia say existing policy is discriminatory
  • Only travellers with recognised jabs certificates from the two countries can enter Hong Kong and they must undergo 21 days of quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:25pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has strict regulations on entry to the city. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE