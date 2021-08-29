Hong Kong teachers are stressed at the prospect of teaching the newly revamped liberal studies subject, a survey has found. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong teachers are stressed at the prospect of teaching the newly revamped liberal studies subject, a survey has found. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s stressed out liberal studies teachers need more guidance from government, think tank finds

  • A survey has found that compared to their colleagues in other subjects, teachers of the revamped liberal studies course are more worried about the coming start of the school year
  • The poll also finds that students are largely uninterested in two of the three core themes of the subject, which has been rechristened ‘citizenship and social development’

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:45pm, 29 Aug, 2021

