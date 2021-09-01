Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Some Hong Kong schools miss deadline for filing national security education plans

  • Education minister Kevin Yeung says only ‘a proportion’ of local schools have submitted their plans, but declines to say how many
  • A survey in June found that only around half of Hong Kong schools were ready to teach the subject as required under the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chungSammy Heung
Ng Kang-chung  and Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:54pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Students march with a Chinese flag on the first day of the new academic year at Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE