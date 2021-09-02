The University of Hong Kong climbs nine places from 39th to 30th spot in the 2022 THE World University Rankings. Photo: Shutterstock
4 Hong Kong institutions among top 100 in new global rankings of universities, amid claims of academic freedom erosion in city
- HKU and CUHK climb up 2022 Times Higher Education league table, placing 30th and 49th, respectively; PolyU surges to 91st spot while HKUST drops to 66th
- Researchers say they have not seen ‘significant negative changes’ to global reputation of city’s higher education institutions
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong climbs nine places from 39th to 30th spot in the 2022 THE World University Rankings. Photo: Shutterstock