The University of Hong Kong has lifted an entry ban on 18 student union council leaders. Photo: Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong lifts campus ban on 18 student council members barred entry after motion mourning police attacker
- HKU hopes the students ‘will reflect deeply on their words and deeds’, spokeswoman says in confirming the move
- The motion, which led to the arrest of four council leaders for ‘advocating terrorism’, was passed by a nearly unanimous vote
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
