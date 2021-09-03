New guidelines are to be issued to Hong Kong schools concerning the raising of the Chinese national flag. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese emblem must fly higher than all others under new flag-raising guidelines for Hong Kong international schools
- Education Bureau to encourage daily and weekly flag-raising ceremonies among city’s institutions offering non-local curriculums
- Ceremonies will help international students to ‘understand the culture and history of the country in which they live’
Topic | Education
New guidelines are to be issued to Hong Kong schools concerning the raising of the Chinese national flag. Photo: Shutterstock Images