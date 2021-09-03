The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong education chief insists schools have seen ‘no significant drop’ in pupil numbers although figures show 66 Primary One classes cut across city
- But Kevin Yeung notes more people, including many pupils, have been leaving the city with their families
- About 54 schools were each expected to cut a Primary One class from September, while half a dozen would axe 2, Post check finds
Topic | Education
The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong