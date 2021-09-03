The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong
The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education chief insists schools have seen ‘no significant drop’ in pupil numbers although figures show 66 Primary One classes cut across city

  • But Kevin Yeung notes more people, including many pupils, have been leaving the city with their families
  • About 54 schools were each expected to cut a Primary One class from September, while half a dozen would axe 2, Post check finds

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:34pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong
The new school term in Hong Kong began on September 1. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE