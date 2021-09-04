The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li
The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Education

Disbanding Hong Kong teachers’ union in HK$175 million property deal with local medical group

  • Professional Teachers’ Union selling space in Good Hope Building in Mong Kok where one of its supermarkets was located
  • Property is being bought by Bamboos Health Care holdings for use as offices and a screening centre

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:10pm, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li
The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE