The Professional Teachers’ Union opted to fold after the Education Bureau cut ties in July. Photo: Warton Li
Disbanding Hong Kong teachers’ union in HK$175 million property deal with local medical group
- Professional Teachers’ Union selling space in Good Hope Building in Mong Kok where one of its supermarkets was located
- Property is being bought by Bamboos Health Care holdings for use as offices and a screening centre
Topic | Hong Kong politics
