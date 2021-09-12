The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Head of controversy-hit Hong Kong university pledges to equip students with ‘broad mind, long-term vision’

  • Professor Xiang Zhang says institution will seek tighter connections with Shenzhen and tap into expansion of Qianhai economic zone with new campus
  • Renowned physicist makes comment in rare media appearance following string of political controversies that engulfed university

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:13pm, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong is the city’s oldest tertiary institution. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE