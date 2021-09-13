Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam
Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: students ‘excited’ to be back on campus for full-day, in-person classes after school hits vaccination target

  • Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong restarts full-day lessons for Form Six pupils after 74 per cent received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines
  • Principal Lam Yim-ling is optimistic about hitting required 70 per cent threshold for entire school by end September or early October

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:20pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam
Form Six students of Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) in Kwun Tong are allowed to return to campus for full-day in-person classes. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE