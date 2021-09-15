The Buddhist Tsang Kor Sing Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten is using traditional Chinese arts and cultural elements to push national security education. Photo: Winson Wong The Buddhist Tsang Kor Sing Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten is using traditional Chinese arts and cultural elements to push national security education. Photo: Winson Wong
The Buddhist Tsang Kor Sing Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten is using traditional Chinese arts and cultural elements to push national security education. Photo: Winson Wong
Poetry, mooncakes, tea tastings: Hong Kong kindergarten taking holistic approach to pushing national security education

  • The seemingly unorthodox curriculum helps pupils ‘establish their national identity and nurture their affection towards the country’, principal says
  • The curriculum changes are aimed at fulfilling new requirements under the Beijing-imposed national security law

Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:00am, 15 Sep, 2021

