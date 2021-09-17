Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong
Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Number of Hong Kong private and semi-private schools increasing tuition fees nearly doubles

  • Nearly 100 international, private and semi-private schools given permission to raise rates
  • Some 88 subsidised kindergartens across city also have applications to increase costs approved by Education Bureau

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-himSammy Heung
Chan Ho-him and Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:01am, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong
Some 88 kindergartens across the city are among the institutions that have successfully applied to increase their tuition fees. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE