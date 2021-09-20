A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers will draw on protests, court cases to highlight need for lawfulness in course replacing liberal studies

  • Teachers say they will use examples from 2019 unrest, national security trial to show students why violence is wrong
  • But some worry students will not take new subject seriously as they will get only a pass or fail grade

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:08am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A classroom in HKTA Ching Chung Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE