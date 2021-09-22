Students take their English-language university entrance exams at Lee Kau Yan Memorial School earlier this year. Photo: Winson Wong Students take their English-language university entrance exams at Lee Kau Yan Memorial School earlier this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Students take their English-language university entrance exams at Lee Kau Yan Memorial School earlier this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Two-thirds of Hong Kong secondary school students say English classes left them unprepared for future

  • The current English-language syllabus is not enough to ready most pupils for further study or the job market, a new survey has found
  • About 65 per cent of students also say the existing exam-oriented syllabus ‘lacks sufficient connection with real life’

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:32pm, 22 Sep, 2021

